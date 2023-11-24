‘Grave Danger’: Conor McGregor Rips Irish Government After Fatal Stabbings, Calls For Immigration Restrictions

Legendary UFC fighter Conor McGregor ripped the Irish government and called for heavy immigration restrictions after an alleged illegal migrant stabbed numerous people, including a child, outside of a primary school in Dublin.

The incident unfolded Thursday when a man in his 50s went on a stabbing rampage outside of a Dublin school as children were leaving. Unconfirmed reports identify the suspect as an Algerian national. Irish authorities have not confirmed or denied the claims.

A five-year-old girl, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s sustained serious injuries, while a five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl were treated for less serious injuries, according to The Guardian.

Riots broke out after the incident.

McGregor took to Twitter to criticize Irish national police commissioner Drew Harris, who condemned the “disgraceful scenes” in Dublin and blamed the “hooligan faction driven by far right ideology” for the riots.

“Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough,” McGregor tweeted. “There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and there has been zero action done to support the public in any way, shape or form with this frightening fact. NOT GOOD ENOUGH. Make change or make way. Ireland for the victory. God bless those attacked today, we pray.”

McGregor posted again later Thursday to express dissatisfaction with Irish authorities’ statements.

“Announce our plan of action!! What are we waiting for? Your statements of nothing are absolutely worthless to the solving of this issue. Take Action!! Fix this situation IMMEDIATELY!” he wrote. (RELATED: Conor McGregor Calls For Armed Guards In Schools)

McGregor then tweeted for a third time, posting a picture of the aftermath of one riot. “What would Daniel O’Connell say I wonder?” he captioned his post, referring to the 19th-century Irish statesman who secured a restoration of political rights for Irish Catholics. “What would our Irish leaders past say on the situation we face today? God bless Ireland.”

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has also condemned the “cowardly champions of Ireland” who participated in the riots, claiming that the Irish people were more afraid of the rioters than of murderous illegal immigrants.