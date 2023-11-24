Democratic Presidential Candidate Announces He Will Not Run For Reelection To House Seat

Democratic presidential candidate Dean Phillips announced Friday he will not run for reelection for his congressional seat.

Phillips, who is running in the Democratic presidential primary against President Joe Biden, said he will not run for another term representing Minnesota’s third congressional district. (RELATED: Meet The Little-Known Democratic Congressman Running For Joe Biden’s Job)

Representing our nation’s most civically engaged community in Congress has been the most joyful experience of my life. Now it’s time to pass the torch – with gratitude and optimism. https://t.co/j7UDPekcuI — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) November 24, 2023

“My journey to public service began the morning after the 2016 election, when I faced the reality that democracy requires participation – not observation,” Phillips said in a statement. His decision was first reported by the Star Tribune, a Minneapolis based publication.

“Seven years have passed, each presenting historic opportunities to practice a brand of optimistic politics that repairs relationships and improves people’s lives. We have met those moments, and after three terms it is time to pass the torch,” Phillips added.

“The future is very bright, as long as we have the courage and make the choice to seek it. Keep the faith!”

The Minnesota lawmaker was first elected in 2018 and assumed office in January 2019. He consistently votes in line with Biden and the rest of his party.

Phillips is running a longshot campaign against Biden because he believes the incumbent president could lose in 2024 to former President Donald Trump. Activist and author Marianne Williamson is also running a longshot primary campaign against Biden.

Phillips was interviewed by The Atlantic for a story published Nov. 21 and he appeared to criticize Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I hear from others who know her a lot better than I that many think she’s not well positioned, well prepared, of the right disposition, of the right competencies to execute that office,” Phillips told the outlet.

“From my personal experiences, I’ve not seen those deficiencies,” he clarified.

He walked back his remarks about Harris during an appearance on CNN after criticism from Democratic colleagues.