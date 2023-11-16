‘They Know He’s Going To Lose’: Biden Challenger Calls Out Dems For ‘Dancing Around’ Elections

Democrat presidential candidate and Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips laid out his plan Thursday if elected in 2024, calling out the “culture of spinelessness” from fellow politicians.

Phillips appeared on NewsNation’s “Cuomo” to discuss his campaign for the Democratic primary in 2024. When asked by host Chris Cuomo if he believes he is “tough enough” to be the next president, the Minnesota representative proceeded to call out the current culture within politics. (RELATED: CNN Pundits Are Distraught That Biden Challenger Didn’t Kiss The Party’s Diversity Ring)

“Well, let me tell you all the names you know better than me right now? They knew the problem, they knew the consequence of Joe Biden taking on Donald Trump. They know he’s going to lose, and what are they doing? They’re doing what Sen. Manchin just did with you two moments ago – heeing and hawing and dancing around,” Phillips stated.

“We have a governor from California who is traveling the world running a shadow campaign. I called two of the candidates whose names you know, not only would they not speak to me, they had their political operatives tell me, ‘please don’t use our names.’ That’s the culture of spinelessness, of people protecting their professional careers rather than the principles that make this country so remarkable.”

Phillips continued to discuss his plans for 2024 if elected, stating that he would not only have a bipartisan cabinet, but also a “youth cabinet” because “young people feel completely disconnected” from the White House and government.

“And let me tell you, after almost three terms in Congress, do I understand how people continue to be insulated and care a lot more about what happens inside the Washington beltway, than in the country? Of course,” Phillips stated.

“That’s why President Biden after 50 years, Chris, of doing this, leading to the very problems that we have now in our country and abroad is exactly why we need change not just here, in the Middle East, in Europe and all around the world. It’s time for a new generation of competency, of decency, and to bring us to a bright future. I’m actually optimistic and quite joyful about what’s to come.”

Phillips announced his run for the Democratic primary at the end of October, emphasizing the need for “a new generation of American leaders.” However, since his announcement fellow Democrats have questioned why the congressman would join the race, potentially stifling support for President Joe Biden. (RELATED:Meet The Little-Known Democratic Congressman Running For Joe Biden’s Job)

Biden currently leads the Minnesota congressman by 69 points, according to a poll from Morning Consult.