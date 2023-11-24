Earth Slammed By Mysterious ‘Goddess Particle’ Cosmic Ray, Leaving Scientists Stumped

One of the most powerful cosmic rays ever detected by science is currently slamming into the Earth, researchers revealed Thursday.

A giant cosmic ray from an empty part of the universe is slamming into Earth right now, according to a statement from Osaka Metropolitan University. Scientists don’t know what it is, why it’s here, or what or who is causing it, but it’s here, and it’s a really big one.

Cosmic rays are made up of charged particles, and derive from galactic or extragalactic sources, the statement explained. Rays with incredibly high energy are pretty rare. So rare that scientists thought their equipment was malfunctioning when they found it.

“When I first discovered this ultra-high-energy cosmic ray, I thought there must have been a mistake, as it showed an energy level unprecedented in the last 3 decades,” lead researcher Professor Toshihiro Fujii said in the statement. (RELATED: Impending Solar Storm Could Wreak Havoc On Global Environmental Systems)

Scientists named the cosmic rays after a Japanese goddess Amaterasu, hence the translated term “goddess particular,” Live Science noted.

A similarly huge cosmic ray was detected in 1991, and nicknamed the “Oh My God” particle because of its sheer power. To this day, scientists are still unsure of what created the particle, or where it originally came from. We also don’t really know what these particles do when they hit Earth, so I’m going to blame them for all the crap that’s happened over the last three decades.