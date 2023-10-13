Impending Solar Storm Could Wreak Havoc On Global Environmental Systems

An incoming solar maximum storm could potentially destroy birds’ internal compass, leading to havoc on global environmental systems.

Migratory birds have difficulty traversing the globe during periods of heightened solar activity, according to a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. And as all readers of the Daily Caller know, a giant solar storm and heightened period of solar activity will hit Earth at the end of 2023.

During these periods of solar activity, the Earth’s magnetic field goes through many changes and fluctuations. In the most extreme situations, the cosmic radiation we’re bombarded with can utterly destroy all forms of electrical engineering, particularly for telecommunications.

A new study published Monday even highlighted a historical solar storm that had enough power it might have actually caused the last ice age to end. Potentially.

Our food supply might be in danger https://t.co/DWgtf4egdf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 6, 2023

During these times, migratory birds, who depend on Earth’s magnetic field for navigation, tend to go haywire. In some cases, birds literally won’t migrate, which can throw off ecosystems that depend on their presence to sustain ongoing processes. (RELATED: Global Food Shortages Are Beginning, Here’s What We Know So Far)

Migratory birds are essential forms of pest control, pollination for many plants and also serve as a food source for other wildlife, the United States Geological Survey noted.

Global food systems are already under immense pressure from our overdevelopment and wasteful dietary habits in the West. Adding a breakdown in their ecosystem chain could exacerbate the problem even more significantly. So, 2024 kinda sucks already.