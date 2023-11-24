Washington Commanders Fire Jack Del Rio After Blowout Loss On Thanksgiving

The NFL’s Washington Commanders have fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio after an embarrassing blowout loss in primetime on Thanksgiving, the team announced on Twitter.

The decision to fire Del Rio following a 45-10 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys apparently came directly from Head Coach Ron Rivera, according to the team’s Managing Partner Josh Harris.

The team also released defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmayer, per Harris’ statement.

“This morning I spoke with Coach Rivera and he recommended that the team make changes at defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach,” Harris said in the statement. “I accepted those recommendations and want to thank Jack and Brent for their contributions to the Commanders.”

The loss dropped the Commanders’ record to 4-8, leaving them just half a game over division rival New York Giants for dead last in the NFC East division. The Cowboys loss was the team’s third loss in a row and eighth in their last ten games.

Rivera is expected to take over defensive play calling duties for Del Rio, according to ESPN.

“I appreciate all that they have contributed to the organization over the past four seasons and wish them all the best moving forward,” Rivera said, per ESPN.

Rivera had previously fined Del Rio $100,000 after he questioned the response to January 6th, tweeting, “Would love to understand ‘the whole story’ about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is ???#CommonSense.” Del Rio eventually apologized and deleted the tweet along with his entire Twitter account. (RELATED: Bill Maher Defends Jack Del Rio’s Right To Share His Opinions, Says He’s ‘Not Down’ With The Fine)