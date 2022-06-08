‘Businesses Are Being Burned Down, No Problem’: Jack Del Rio Speaks Out On Summer Of Violence, Riots

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio on Wednesday defended a recent tweet questioning the silence on the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020.

Del Rio responded to a tweet Monday about the coverage of Thursday’s Jan. 6 Committee hearings.

“Would love to understand ‘the whole story’ about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is ???” Del Rio tweeted.

Would love to understand “the whole story “ about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is ???#CommonSense — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) June 7, 2022

His tweet was met with backlash from some who claimed that, despite an estimated $1 billion in damage from the riots, it “wasn’t” actually a “summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property.”

Del Rio defended his tweet Wednesday. (RELATED: Democrats Straight Up Admit The J6 Hearings Are Political Theater)

“I think we all, as Americans, have the right to express ourselves,” he told reporters after practice.

“I just asked a simple question, let’s get right down to it: what did I ask? A simple question. Why are we not looking into those things, if we’re gonna talk about it, why are we not looking into those things?”

Commanders Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio: “I can look at images on the TV, people’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re going to make that a major deal.” pic.twitter.com/99mF3uxUTD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 8, 2022

“I see the images on TV, people’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem,” Del Rio said. “And then we have a dust up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re going to make that a major deal. I just think it’s kind of two standards, and if we’re gonna apply the same standard and we’re gonna be reasonable with each other, let’s have a discussion, that’s all it was.”

The Black Lives Matter protests that ensued in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd cost nearly a billion dollars in damage, according to an estimate. More than 250 buildings were looted and damaged in St. Paul and Minneapolis during the riots. In Dallas, Texas, several businesses were vandalized and looted, while some rioters slashed tires and broke windows on police vehicles.