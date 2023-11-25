Bruce Willis’ Daughter Shares Sweet Thanksgiving Moment Following Dementia Diagnosis And Retirement

Bruce Willis celebrated Thanksgiving and shared heartwarming moments with his family, as seen in an Instagram story by his daughter Thursday.

Bruce’s 32-year-old daughter Scout Willis posted a video where she shared a tender moment with her father, per Daily Mail. The actor, known for his dynamic roles, is currently facing a challenging phase in life following his diagnosis with Frontotemporal dementia last year. This rare form of dementia impacts behavior, personality, and language skills. As a result, the action star was evidently different from his usual self from the video shared by his daughter.

In the video, Bruce gently places his hand atop Scout’s. Another snapshot from the day shows Scout affectionately resting her head on her father’s hand. Bruce’s attire, a casual sports shirt paired with a grey hat, complemented Scout’s floral top, according to Daily Mail. (RELATED: Bruce Willis’ Family Provides Devastating Health Update)

Bruce Willis holds on tightly to his daughter Scout Willis’ hand as he spends Thanksgiving with his family amid his dementia battle https://t.co/pNzhVW13T0 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 25, 2023

The actor’s wife, Emma Willis, also shared a throwback photo that featured the entire family. She expressed her gratitude for the love that surrounds them. It was captured when Bruce’s eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, was expecting her daughter Louetta, who was born this April. She wrote, “I’m grateful and thankful to know this kind of love 🤍🧡 Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving.”

This family support is crucial, especially in light of a recent update from Glenn Gordon Caron, the creator of Bruce’s breakout show “Moonlighting.” Caron’s insights into Bruce’s condition revealed the struggles he faces with language and reading.

“My sense is the first one to three minutes he knows who I am,” Caron revealed to Page Six in a previous interview. “He’s not totally verbal; he used to be a voracious reader — he didn’t want anyone to know that — and he’s not reading now.”