Bruce Willis’ Wife Says She’s ‘Not Good’ As She Continues To Care For Him

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma, took to social media Monday to inform fans that although she is doing her best each day, she is struggling to take care of the famous actor amid his ongoing health problems.

Emma candidly told fans that she is not ok, sharing what she called a “PSA message” about mental health. “I know it looks like I’m out living my best life,” she said, referring to her curated social media feed. “I do that for myself, I do that for our two children and Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way.”

“I don’t want it to be misconstrued that like, I’m good. Cause I’m not. I’m not good,” she added.

Wills suffers from frontotemporal dementia and his condition continues to decline.

Emma went on to explain how she tries to stay strong in the face of mounting adversity.

“I have to put my best foot forward for the sake of myself and my family,” she said. “This is a conscious effort. It does not come to me easily. Um, but I am just doing the best that I can, always.”

Emma expressed her ongoing commitment to discover “something beautiful” in each day and urged her followers to do the same. (RELATED: Demi Moore Shares Video Of Bruce Willis’ Condition On His 68th Birthday)

Emma acknowledged that her fans may be going through a rough patch a well, and offered other caregivers some advice.

“When we are not looking after ourselves, we cannot look after anyone that we love,” she said.