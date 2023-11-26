Key Drug Trafficker Linked To The Sinaloa Cartel Shot Dead In LA

An alleged high-profile member of the Sinaloa drug cartel, Eddie “El Mago” Escobedo, was one of two men killed Thanksgiving morning in a Los Angeles shooting, the New York Post reported.

Escobedo, 39, and fellow convicted drug dealer Guillermo De Los Angeles Jr., 47, were found after reports of shots being fired were called into the sheriff’s department, according to the New York Post. After authorities arrived on the scene, the two men were reportedly found dead lying in an industrial property parking lot, according to ABC7. (RELATED: CBP Seizes Cocaine Worth Over $3.5 Million At Southern Border Post)

“We have no motive at this time. It appears that there was some type of gathering or party at the location from last night to early this morning,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lt. Omar Camacho told ABC7.

Eddie Escobedo, “El Mago”, operador de “Los Chapitos” y amigo de Iván Archivaldo Guzmán, fue asesinado en un tiroteo en Los Ángeles, California pic.twitter.com/afGdhi0P8F — Juan Becerra Acosta (@juanbaaq) November 24, 2023

The Sinaloa drug trafficker was raised in East Los Angeles and eventually reportedly became the primary pot distributor to El Chapo’s oldest son, Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar, according to the New York Post. Escobedo was notable pals with the son of drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and frequently posted pictures on Instagram of himself hanging out with celebrities like Al Pacino and Floyd Mayweather, the outlet reported.

Escobedo was eventually locked up for four years and nine months in federal prison after being convicted of conspiring to distribute more than 22,000 pounds of pot and laundering drug proceeds, the outlet reported. He was released in 2018. (RELATED: REPORT: Sinaloa Cartel Expands Drug Pipelines To Alaska, Fueling Overdose Crisis)

A third man who was not identified was also reportedly taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the New York Post.

No arrests and no descriptions of a possible suspect have been announced.

“It’s too early in the investigation to figure out if we have a possible suspect detained or witnesses that we still need to contact,” Camacho told ABC7.