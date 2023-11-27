‘What Choices Does Israel Have?’: CNBC Host Spars With Rep. Ro Khanna Over Israeli Military Response

CNBC’s Joe Kernen sparred with Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna over Israel’s military response to the October 7 terrorist attack in its country.

Hamas terrorists slaughtered more than 1,200 people in a brutal attack on Israel, taking more than 200 civilians hostage. Kernen and Khanna were discussing Israel’s response, with Khanna first agreeing that Israel has a right to exist.

“If it has a right to exist and defend itself, then they’re not finished. They need to completely crush – and they’re not going to be able to because of this type of – I don’t know what you call it, the opinions are softening now because of the – we’re seeing horrific things happen, but in war horrific things do happen,” Kernen asked. (RELATED: ‘I Cannot Prove What I’m About To Say’: Biden Says His Own Diplomacy May Have Triggered Hamas Attack)

“But, Joe, here’s the reality; there are 38,000 to 40,000 Hamas fighters. Israel has killed by their own estimates 1,000 to 2,000 and there have been almost 12,000 civilian casualties. Children, killed. I mean, half of whom have been children–” Khanna said before Kernen interjected.

“But do you remember that Hamas are holding children in front of them shielding themselves and they started this? They started this by slaughtering 1,400 people, Ro?” Kernen said.

Khanna said he agreed with Kernen before Kernen cut in once more.

“So what choices [does] Israel have?” Kernen asked.

“But if you do the math and you’re actually going to try to eliminate all of the 40,000 Hamas fighters, you’re talking about 200,000- 300,000 civilian casualties, of 50% being children. I just don’t think that is – from a humanitarian perspective – something we should do,” Khanna said. “So what can we do? We ought to diminish the military capability, make sure – and by the way, now they’re going to have troops at the border, make sure there’s no attack ever again like October 7, which I don’t think there will be given the northern Gaza military operation, and then have some negotiated peace, which doesn’t involve Hamas. I’m not saying – the condition for negotiation of Palestinian state should be the recognition of Israel, and Hamas right now does not recognize Israel. I agree they’re a terrorist organization.”

Khanna went on to say that the U.S.’s foreign policy goals should include denying Iran a nuclear weapon to act as a deterrent from another attack like this ever happening again or for preventing Iran from partnering with Hamas or other terrorist organizations.

Hamas has released dozens of Israeli hostages over the past several days in exchange for Palestinians who were held in Israeli prisons after they were convicted for a myriad of crimes, including attempted murder, violence, throwing stones and “harming regional security,” according to CNN.