‘Wow … I Have News For You’: Harris Faulkner In Disbelief As Former Dem Lawmaker Tries To Defend Biden’s Economy

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner was visibly stunned Monday as a former Democratic state senator attempted to defend President Joe Biden’s economic record.

Voters increasingly disapprove of the president’s handling of the economy, with a Wall Street Journal/NOBC poll finding that 65 percent of Americans view the economy as “no so good or poor.”

Former Democratic New York state Senator David Carlucci argued on Fox that Biden’s economic plans are working ahead of the 2024 election.

“Bidenomics is actually working,” Carlucci told Faulkner. “The policy—”

“Wow,” Faulkner responded.

“The presentation is not — Look at the economic data,” Carlucci persisted. “Unemployment rate: the lowest it’s ever been. We have individual GDP increased, inflation coming down.”

“I’ve heard you say it all before,” Faulkner said, talking over Carlucci. “But I have news for you. It doesn’t matter how you say it, it’s not working for people.”

Faulkner cited the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which found that Americans recently experienced their most expensive Thanksgiving on record. (RELATED: Biden Suggests Americans Unhappy With The Economy Are ‘Disconnected’ From Reality)

“So you can try and sell it, I’m just waiting for it to be true. And we are under year away [from the 2024 election], by the way, check you calendar, we are closer to December than November,” Faulkner continued.

“And it gives more time for people to recognize that inflation is coming down,” Carlucci responded.

The president’s economic approval rating dropped to the lowest point in his presidency in early October, with just 24 percent of Americans approving, an Investor’s Business Daily poll found. A majority of respondents, 56 percent, said they disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy.