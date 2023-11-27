‘Paddle The Bejeezus Out Of Them’: ‘The Five’ Reacts To High School Mob That Tried To ‘Hunt’ Pro-Israel Teacher

Panelists on ‘The Five’ ripped a New York City high school where students tried to “hunt” a teacher who attended a pro-Israel rally, demanding the educator be fired.

Students at Hillcrest High School in the borough of Queens rioted over the teacher, forcing her to hide in a locked office for hours, shouting “Free Palestine.” Demonstrations across the United States, including on college campuses, featured speakers praising Hamas for an Oct. 7 terrorist attack on multiple locations in southern Israel that killed over 1,400 people, including at least two dozen Americans. (RELATED: ‘We Handle The Tax Code’: House Ways And Means Chair Vows To Look Into Colleges Over Pro-Hamas Protests)

WATCH:



“Paddle them. Paddle the Bejeezus out of them. I don’t think you’re allowed to do that anymore,” Fox News host Jesse Watters said. “It’s called corporal punishment, but it is a confusing time when a teacher can sleep with a student, a teacher can teach them that white people are bad and two plus two is five and they can transition students, no one says anything, everybody just goes about their day. But God forbid a teacher on the weekend goes to a pro-Israel rally and holds a sign up. They hunt them down like an animal. That’s crazy.”

“Hillcrest School has had a lot of problems,” co-host Jeanine Pirro said. “There are three school resource officers who are literally assaulted by kids in this school. They not only took turns punching this guy, but they had a cop up against the wall and they were beating him in the head.”

At one protest in support of Palestine, attendees chanted a slogan that has connotations of wiping out Israel after a Columbia University professor called the attacks “exhilarating.” Other demonstrations saw the protesters make statements like “resistance is justified.”

“America’s Newsroom” co-host Dana Perino noted that the Washington Post called for banning cell phones from schools in an editorial.

“There’s a fundamental, huge problem here. There’s nobody in New York who seems to be suffering any consequences for their actions except for I did see two women pulling down the posters, they were arrested,” Perino said. “They were arrested. So, maybe that will be something that looks like a consequence. That will stop this behavior. You wonder, why do you think we have a teacher shortage in America? Who would want to do it?”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.