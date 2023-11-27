Police Arrest Naked Man Who Was Caught On Video Meandering Around Famous Disneyland Ride: REPORT

Visitors at Disneyland got more than they asked for on the “It’s a Small World” ride when a man apparently decided to disrobe and walk among the set pieces, according to multiple reports.

The Anaheim Police Department arrested the 26-year-old man Sunday for indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to KTLA. The man can apparently be seen walking around the dim-lit ride in his underwear. The apparent naked man’s name was reportedly not disclosed to the public.

“I AM ON SMALL WORLD AND THERE WAS A STREAKER, I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING,” a park visitor posted on Twitter, sharing a photo of the suspect with the thumbs-down emoji covering the man’s privates.

Park officials told KTLA the man was on the ride when he stepped off and took off his clothes. Park officials reportedly shut down the ride as soon as they were aware of the situation.

Another video of the man appears to show him fully naked, attempting to crawl out of the ride’s river. Subsequent video shows police and park officials carrying the individual out of the theme park by his arms and legs. (RELATED: New Kids Streaming App Seems To Have Disney Scrambling With Movie Announcement)

Photos on TMZ appear to showcase the individual’s clothes in a pile on the floor. Other video also appears to show the individual staggering about.

Police reportedly responded to the incident at around 1:30 p.m., and the ride was reopened at around 3:00 p.m., according to Deadline.