Ana Navarro Says Far-Left Groups Have Been ‘Ridiculous’

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro said Monday that the far-left has been “ridiculous” for accusing President Joe Biden of supporting genocide.

Far-left voters, particularly those in favor of Palestine, have accused Biden of supporting genocide over his support for Israel. Some young Democratic voters have threatened to withhold their support for Biden in the 2024 presidential election, sounding the alarm of Democratic politicians and strategists.

“There’s a lot of progressive groups that have been incredibly critical of Joe Biden. They’ve accused him of things like genocide, which is ridiculous and offensive,” Navarro said. “But for Joe Biden, there would be no opening of the crossing into Egypt, but for Joe Biden, there would be no truce and these hostages on both sides being released. So you know what? All of you being so critical of Joe Biden, just think about what it would be if you help elect the guy who the first thing he did as president was put in a ban on Muslims, and I’m referring to Donald Trump.”

At the beginning of his presidency, Trump signed an executive order barring Muslim citizens from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the U.S. A majority of Muslim populations around the world were untouched by the policy, as the three countries with the biggest Muslim majority—Indonesia, India and Pakistan—were not included in the ban.

Some young Democrats have handed Biden the name, “Genocide Joe” and are considering voting third party in the general election due to the president’s support for Israel. Members of his party, administration and Muslim groups have urged the president to support a ceasefire, but the White House has emphasized that they believe that action would only benefit Hamas.

“I just can’t see how I can ever muster up the courage a year from now to walk to a ballot box and vote for this person that has directly been responsible for so much harm,” Joseph Fisher, a student at the University of Michigan, told The Washington Post.

“In past elections, I voted a straight ticket,” Bhavani Iyer, another student at the University of Michigan, told WaPo. “But in this one, I feel like it’s probably not going to be that way.”

Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal previously warned Biden may be in “great trouble” in the upcoming election due to the feelings of many Democratic and Muslim voters.