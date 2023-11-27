REPORT: Woman Allegedly Tried To Eat Fake Bills Rejected At Walmart During Arrest

A Florida woman allegedly tried to eat fake bills she was reportedly trying to use to purchase items at a Walmart store during her arrest Monday, according to Local 10.

Zipporah Abraham, 38, allegedly tried to pass off the fake bills to the customer service staff at the Walmart location in Miami-Dade County, WPLG Local 10 News reported. The customer service staff alerted the store’s loss prevention officers, who in turn detained Abraham and alerted the police, the report noted.

SHE DID WHAT? Police say a North Miami Beach woman caught trying to use counterfeit bills at a Walmart Supercenter tried eating the evidence. https://t.co/9gL765UbFi — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) November 27, 2023

Abraham allegedly concealed some items, worth about $865, in a storage bin and was pacing back and forth “until she found an opportunity to flee the store with the items,” per the report. Abraham had reportedly been repeatedly arrested on suspicion of theft before and the loss prevention officers recognized her in surveillance footage.

Just before a police officer took her into custody, Abraham allegedly shoved about $200 of the fake bills into her mouth, the report noted.

Abraham faces charges of third-degree grand theft and uttering forged bills and is being held on a $5000 bond for each charge, according to the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation records. (RELATED: ‘It’s Ridiculous’: Someone Allegedly Littered Fake $100 Bills Near Oregon Waterfall, Putting Hikers In Danger)

She is held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, per WPLG.