‘It’s Ridiculous’: Someone Allegedly Littered Fake $100 Bills Near Oregon Waterfall, Putting Hikers In Danger

Authorities cleared multiple fake $100 bills off Oregon’s Multnomah Falls on Saturday, urging hikers not to risk their lives for false allure, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

The fake Benjamins, 15 in total, were spread “30 feet over the edge of the falls,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter. Portland Mountain Rescue members collected the bills in a rappelling operation.

Hikers risked their lives attempting to grab the bills, which were marked with the words “for motion picture purposes,” according to local outlet KPTV.

The incident coincides with a rising phenomenon in which social media video creators hide money outdoors and provide clues for people to find it, the outlet reported, citing the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Portland Mountain Rescue rappelled off Multnomah Falls to collect the movie prop money, this morning, as a training opportunity. Climbers found 15 bills! All we’re about 30 feet over the edge of the falls. We want to thank PMR for restoring the habitat to its natural state and… pic.twitter.com/HGyH0piuGg — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) August 5, 2023

“If they’re doing it for laughs or doing it for likes or shares, it’s, I mean, it’s ridiculous,” Matthew Brooks, a visitor from Texas, told KPTV. (RELATED: Video Shows Man Slipping Into Waterfall While Posing For Picture)

“Why they would want to get off the trails to do that themselves and put themselves at risk,” visitor Tommy Griffin told the outlet.

Griffin further wondered “why they’d want to put someone else at risk.”