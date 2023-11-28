NYC School Chief Addresses Safety Concerns Following Apparent Calls To Suspend ‘500 Students’ After Antisemitic Riot

City Schools Chancellor David Banks addressed Hillcrest High School teachers Monday who said they no longer feel safe at work following an anti-Israel student riot.

Banks delivered a press conference addressing the details and concerns regarding the incident that occurred last week at the New York City high school. The city school chancellor noted there was “disciplinary action” taken against some students, but said the school would not release the names or the specific actions taken due to its policy. (RELATED: High Schoolers Riot Over Teacher Who Attended Pro-Israel Rally)

“There was disciplinary action that was taken,” the school chief said. “We don’t share the names of students … Students who were responsible for creating this, we have invoked a set of disciplinary measures in that regard.”

“We did not suspend hundreds of students who [were] in the hallway,” Banks continued. “There are some people calling for us to just suspend 500 kids. We are not doing that.”

LIVE: Chancellor Banks is addressing recent events at Hillcrest High School https://t.co/DfAlQJk6eB — NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) November 27, 2023

Hundreds of students at Hillcrest High rioted for nearly two hours after a Jewish teacher posted a Facebook photo of herself attending a pro-Israel rally. A viral video showed students flooding the hallways and chanting slogans like “Free Palestine.”

Although students reportedly attempted to force entry into the teacher’s classroom, Banks said “the teacher was not in direct danger” because she was on a separate floor during the chaos.

While Banks gave a hopeful speech regarding the future of the staff and students, educators told the city school chancellor during a closed meeting in the gym they were still afraid, an unnamed source told the New York Post. (RELATED: ‘Not Paying A Single Dollar’: Wealthy Jewish Families Dump Elite Universities Over Pro-Gaza Protests)

“Some teachers told him they did not feel safe at the school,” the source told the outlet. “There was applause.”

Another teacher, who is from Israel, reportedly told Banks he was afraid to reveal his background, highlighting how his family had “urged him” to “stay home,” according to the NY Post.

A new pro-Israel protest has been planned for Thursday rallying against the antisemitism from last week. Banks addressed the plans, stating teachers were “very concerned” about their safety.

“There is some planned protest here for Thursday and teachers were feeling very concerned,” Banks stated. “And there is a sense that many of them have that their own safety might be in danger.”

“We will work together with the mayor, NYPD, safety, to ensure the safety of everybody who comes to this school,” Banks added. “Not only Thursday, but every day.”