ROOKE: The ‘Body Count’ Debate Proves The Nightmare Of Childless Feminists Is Yet To Come

An army of childless women is going to end Western civilization if we don’t prepare accordingly.

We aren’t talking enough about the fact that there is a large number of women in our society who are never having children out of choice. Unmarried, childless women are not the ones leading the charge to save American values. Most of them hate conservatives and would never want to support national policies that strengthen the family unit.

It is easy to laugh at the snob who decided her life was more important than being a mother. Parents sneer at these women because we all know a secret: there is nothing better in this world than having children. The time to reach these women is not in 20 years after the bitterness takes hold, and they become so angry they can’t even pretend to like children in a social setting.

Lynne Schmidt, who runs the rabid pro-abortion Twitter account @AbortionChat, gives us just a preview into what our society is facing as women continue down the path of childless lives. She recently posted an interaction between her, a young family with a three-year-old and her dog, Zoë. The exchange ended with Schmidt asking the parents why their daughter isn’t on a leash.

“Small child runs up to Zoë,” she said. “I body block and say, ‘Maybe we don’t run up to dogs we don’t know.’ The parent: She’s three. Me: If she isn’t on voice recall, maybe she should be leashed?”

Our society is already very anti-family. Everything is geared towards adults who never grew out of their college-aged mentality. There is a reason Disney isn’t cleaning out the progressive rot ruining their brand despite the boycotts. The people running Disney know families are priced out of the parks and other experiences, so they are diving face-first into the wallets of childless millennials.

Women used to be a protected and respected sex until feminism. Progressives love to say women should be thankful for the accomplishments they are able to obtain now that “women have rights.” But the feminists of today are not in the same league as women like Elizabeth Cady Stanton. She had seven children while running the largest women’s rights movement alongside Susan B. Anthony. Modern women don’t even have one. (ROOKE: Men Don’t Need Therapists, They Need Better Women)

Decades of meaningless sex and living in a constant state of self-inflicted emotional abuse all because feminists dangled free love and men took the bait. Their selfishness will become such unbelievable suffering that, if we don’t create a community in the conservative movement for them, we risk having a swath of highly emotionally damaged women working toward ending our traditional way of life.

At this point, the college-age militants marching for a ceasefire look like lambs compared to the feminist wolves future families will face. These women are the ones bragging about their abortions and hooking up with 300 different men in a year. They aren’t likely going to be looking at your sweet family of six and wishing them well.

This is where community building comes into play. We need to offer these women a chance to mother their community in lieu of their own children. We want them to have a chance to buy back into our society, while keeping a close eye on how they interact with the community, and what they want to show kids. The alternative is sitting back and watching them fill the void of their childless lives with the ashes of traditional families.

Mary Rooke is a reporter at the Daily Caller and host of “Trad-ish with Mary Rooke.”

