ROOKE: Men Don’t Need Therapists, They Need Better Women

Men in the Western world are under attack. Our society has grown to hate the divine characteristics that come ingrained inside of every man when he is conceived.

The war on masculinity is the root cause of our societal decline, and yet our highly credentialed “experts” running the therapy market want single men to denounce their inherent qualities to the detriment of our nation.

Apparently, single women like men who love going to therapy. Psychology Today surveyed 25,000 daters using the Bumble dating app to claim that the best version of men would be one who goes to treatment and isn’t afraid to brag about it.

I strongly encourage and support Black men going to therapy. Black men deserve safe spaces to express their emotions, process their thoughts and feelings, and heal from trauma. pic.twitter.com/lMUTc4huPx — PurposeDr!ven»✨ (@BornTaLEAD) November 12, 2023

Instead of being thankful for their protection and steady leadership, we’ve allowed a massive PSYOP to take over that tells men that they can only claim to be “valuing personal growth” if they use psychotherapy as a tool to challenge traditional masculine norms. (ROOKE: Gen Z Is Paying The Price For Democrats’ Destruction Of American Life)

An International Journal of Health Sciences (IJHS) study analyzed in PsyPost found “that men who had a less negative view of masculinity reported higher levels of mental positivity. … In other words, when men disagreed with statements such as ‘Masculinity prevents me from talking about how I feel about my problems,’ they tended to have a better overall mental outlook.”

Do men need therapy, and who is supposed to be the Therapist ?#InternationalMensDay https://t.co/1XWG8xpVrz — MeetCBN (@oneheirs) November 19, 2023

The study’s author, John Barry, told the PsyPost that it’s time society stops “using toxic terminology such as ‘toxic masculinity,’ because it is possible these ideas are being internalized by men and boys and impacting them negatively.” He said it is likely that telling men and boys their inherent qualities are evil and need to be challenged “is actually increasing the likelihood of behaviors they are intended to reduce.” (RELATED: Liberal Women Who Can’t Find A Masculine Husband Need A Reality Check, Mary Rooke Explains)

“Instead, it might help if we highlight more the ways that masculinity can be a positive influence on men and society,” Barry said.

Single women have no idea the destruction they are causing by demanding men talk to complete strangers about their problems rather than insist their man turns to them. Women expect men to take on the dragons of modern-day life, but when they come home wounded, women tell men that their pain, stress, or exhaustion means nothing. Instead of being their greatest ally, women tell men to take their problems to someone who doesn’t know or care about them.

4’11” man desperate for dating advice W*man tells him to go therapy, that’ll do the trick How are w*men real pic.twitter.com/Vag3yULv62 — Yung Sp€ngler (@Yung_Spengler) July 9, 2022

These moments where men become vulnerable and are willing to divulge their past traumas or aspirations for the future should happen between a man and a woman as they build their relationship. Women are contracting out the work that, in past generations, served as the bonds that kept marriages together until death did them part.

By telling men their feelings need to be analyzed by a professional, women waste their chance to embrace the emotional expressiveness they crave from men. The truth is a good man will be vulnerable with a woman he loves and trusts. The more a man can talk about his dreams and challenges with a woman he sees as honorable and trustworthy, the more loyal he is and the more willing he is to use his strength to ensure she is loved and cared for. (ROOKE: Fewer Young People Than Ever Are Getting Laid, And Eggheads Are Arguing The Ethics Of Having Sex With Animals)

The journal study on masculinity found that men who have a positive view of their male qualities often have “a sense of protectiveness towards women and a desire to be a strong pillar of support for one’s family.”

“Across age groups, men generally agreed that their sense of masculinity was associated with feeling protective towards women.” “Men who felt protective towards women had better mental wellbeing, whereas those who felt violent to women had lower mental wellbeing.” pic.twitter.com/2P8c8fY6Qh — Alexander (@datepsych) November 18, 2023

They can’t help but want to protect us. It’s part of what makes them feel accomplished and whole. Women have to quit telling men their masculinity causes problems. It’s not the issue plaguing society. In fact, the only chance the Western world has at surviving the death spiral it’s currently in is if strong men stand in the gap. It’s a thankless job, but one our society needs.

Mary Rooke is a reporter at the Daily Caller and host of “Trad-ish with Mary Rooke.”

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.