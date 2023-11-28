Surgeons Had To Remove Part Of Toddler’s Skull After He Was Allegedly Abused By Babysitter Who Had Been ‘Drinking’

Colorado toddler, Giovanni Reichert, underwent surgery to remove part of his skull after he was allegedly abused by a babysitter who had been “drinking.”

The 2-year-old toddler was reportedly in the care of McKinley Slone Hernandez, 25, on Sept. 1 when the incident occurred. Reichert’s mother, Stefanie, had asked Hernandez to watch her son overnight. Stefanie had told FOX 31 that she considered Hernandez a friend and that she had regularly watched Reichert with other children at an unlicensed childcare facility within her home. (RELATED: American Pedophile Mysteriously Freed Early From 50-Year Prison Sentence Faces Fresh Child-Sex Charges)

However, things went south went Stefanie received a text message from Hernandez stating that she “needed to rush to St. Anthony’s Hospital” because her son “had gone lifeless after a bath.”

“Once I saw him and all the 50 doctors standing around him, I had to leave the room because it was the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” Stefanie, told FOX31.

Reichert was airlifted to the hospital, needing an emergency operation for a brain bleed that required doctors to remove part of his skull, 9News reported. The toddler was then intubated and induced into a coma, where he then underwent several other life-saving operations within the past few months, the outlet reported.

Lakewood Police issued an arrest warrant for Hernandez’ last week, subsequently apprehending her on Thanksgiving night on suspicion of child abuse – cruelty toward a child, 9News reported. A motive for the attack, however, has not been named, with Reichert’s mother stating that the babysitter “won’t admit to anything.” (RELATED: Man Stabbed Woman, Abandoned Her And 3 Children In House Fire, Police Say)

“All she’s said is she was drinking, and he got hurt in her care,” Reichert told FOX31. “I make up scenarios in my head all the time for the injuries he sustained, so I wish I knew.”

The family started a GoFundMe describing her son’s transformation from a “happy, healthy, energetic 2-year-old” to now “sleeping most of the day” and continuing to suffer from fever and pains while he awaits another procedure.

Hernandez is being held on a $100,000 cash bond as she awaits her sentencing.