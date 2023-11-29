CBP Seizes 2,500 ‘Vaginal Tightening’ Gel Syringes At Minneapolis Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials confiscated a shipment of syringes containing a potentially hazardous vaginal tightening gel, Fox News reported Tuesday.

The CBP at the Minneapolis International Airport seized a total of 2,500 syringes amounting to a domestic value of more than $19,000, according to Fox News. The shipment came from Hong Kong and was intended to be shipped to a residence in Woodbury. he agents discovered that the syringes were filled with a gel claimed to have vaginal tightening properties.

$19K worth of vaginal tightening gel syringes seized at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport: CBP https://t.co/M2u6QrAGRg pic.twitter.com/4jkbOuQYx6 — New York Post (@nypost) November 29, 2023

They were packaged in pink and were reportedly prepared for retail sale. The product required users to handle it with chemical-resistant gloves, raising concerns about its safety, Fox News reported. The CBP emphasized the danger of such unregulated products. (RELATED: CBP K9 Leads To Seizure Of Over $4 Million Of Narcotics Inside Shipment Of Brussels Sprouts)

“This dangerous shipment is another example of someone using unregulated gels to prey on unknowing consumers with false promises,” LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director of Field Operations at the Chicago Field Office, said in a statement, per Fox News. “Not knowing what you are inserting in your body can be deadly, and consumers believe they are getting a discount, when in fact they are purchasing an inferior product with unapproved ingredients.”

As of this writing, the Minneapolis airport and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) have not provided comments on the seizure, per Fox News.