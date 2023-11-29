Braindead Sports Commentator Goes Full ‘Republicans Pounce’ After Journo Falsely Accuses Child Of Racism

The internet has banded together to universally condemn now widely recognized moron/Deadspin writer Carron J. Phillips after he attempted to cancel a Native American child for wearing face paint and a headdress to a Chiefs game.

The left and the right, black, native and white banded together to ratio Phillips into turning all replies on his Twitter account off after he published an insanely dumb article trying to cancel a teenage boy. The extremely rare collective moment of solidarity was an encouraging sign that most people can still recognize stupidity and call it out when they see it. But Dan Le Batard is not like most people. (RELATED: We Thought The Deadspin Story Calling A Child Super-Fan Racist Couldn’t Implode Any Worse … And Then It Did)

The former ESPN personality chose the shocking route of blaming Phillips’ uninformed and ignorant take on Republicans. “The right picked this up and said, ‘Sue Deadspin, bankrupt Deadspin.’ And I can’t help but laugh at the center of this, I can’t help but laugh at the idea that they want them sued for one racism, while the kid is still in full racist garb,” Le Batard said in a clip of his show tweeted out Tuesday morning. “The only part of him that’s not intentionally, kind of, racist is the black part! The rest is team colors and he’s going for just being a fan, but the racism is already in there, just not the kind the right is picking up and flogging Deadspin with over a five-year-old kid. Like, the stupidity of this is remarkable.” The stupidity is indeed remarkable, but it’s not the kid that’s being stupid.

“The stupidity of this is remarkable…this feels like the Vegas residency stage of racism policing…” We discuss the controversy surrounding Deadspin and the Kansas City Chiefs. 📺 https://t.co/9sQXyo9Q8g pic.twitter.com/evqi8hpuX5 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) November 28, 2023

It turns out the “racist garb” the boy was wearing was perfectly appropriate considering his Native background. Reports have now emerged that the boy, a 14-year-old, is a member of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. Rather than apologize given the new information and admit he jumped the gun like an adult would do, Le Batard showed up to his Wednesday show in black and red face paint.

I can’t tell if this is a shameless attempt to obfuscate the fact that people are calling him out for wearing black and red face paint in the past or what. Yes, his previous appearances in those colors were in the context of dressing as wrestler Kane and Star Wars villain Darth Maul, something his defenders were quick to point out. But why is the context important for Le Batard but not in the case of the literal child that Deadspin doxxed? It’s the right’s fault, Dan?

The left’s hypocrisy has no end. I don’t personally care that Dan wore face paint. It’s a silly thing to get upset about. Which was the entire point of the backlash to Carron (a.k.a Karen)’s article in the first place. Even before we found out about the child’s Native heritage, we were all asking “Why do you care?” So please, Dan, save us your righteous indignation, throwing blame on the right as if it was conservatives who made a stink. Your team got it wrong, doubled down, and now you look like fools. Own it, swallow it, be a man, and take your lumps so we can all move on.