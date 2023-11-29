Former Indiana Legislator Pleads Guilty To Supporting Bill Favoring Casino In Exchange For $350,000 Job Offer

A former lawmaker in Indiana pleaded guilty Tuesday to a casino corruption charge, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Prosecutors said 57-year-old Sean Eberhart leveraged his legislative influence for personal gain, specifically in a case involving a major casino, according to The AP. The former lawmaker served central Indiana’s House District 57 for 16 years and left his position in Nov. 2022.

He was allegedly a key figure in the 2019 approval of a bill crucial to the relocation and expansion of two casinos in Indiana, The AP noted. The bill was vital to the interests of Spectacle Entertainment, prosecutors said.

While being an influential member of the House Committee overseeing gaming, prosecutors said Eberhart pushed for the bill’s passage, according to court documents obtained by The AP. It was further alleged he not only facilitated the casino’s relocation but also offered them tax incentives, prosecutors said. (RELATED: Former Congressman Michael ‘Ozzie’ Myers Pleads Guilty To Ballot-Stuffing Fraud)

Prosecutors said Spectacle Entertainment promised Eberhart a position in the company, The AP reported. The position would have reportedly provided him with a salary exceeding $350,000 annually. These allegations were reportedly substantiated by text messages and digital evidence, which reportedly portrayed Eberhart’s effort to secure favorable legislation for the casino operator.

The case, presided over by Judge Matthew P. Brookman of the Southern District Court of Indiana, is still pending sentencing, per The AP. However, a consensus was reportedly reached regarding the restitution amount, which has been set at $60,000. This figure corresponds to Eberhart’s salary as an elected official. Additionally, Judge Brookman reportedly indicated a $100 fee will be imposed at the time of sentencing.

The case echoes similar instances involving Spectacle Entertainment. In 2022, former casino executive and ex-legislator John Keeler, along with former state Sen. Brent Waltz, were sentenced for their roles in a separate but related corruption case.