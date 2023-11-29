JPMorgan CEO Calls For ‘Liberal’ Dems To Back Nikki Haley’s Presidential Bid To Beat Trump

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon pushed the powerful left-wing audience at The New York Times’ Dealbook summit on Wednesday to support former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s presidential candidacy in order to beat former President Donald Trump.

Dimon neglected to give his opinion on President Joe Biden or Trump’s candidacy and, instead, decided to praise Haley, according to a video of the summit posted by NBC News Connecticut. He directed his comments to the audience, which included Disney CEO Bob Iger and hedge-funder Bill Ackman, rather than to the general public. (RELATED: Top American CEOs Are Quietly Jet Setting To China To Reforge Business Ties As US Relations Sour)

“Even if you’re a very liberal Democrat, I urge you, help Nikki Haley, too,” Dimon said. “Get a choice on the Republican side that might be better than [Donald] Trump.”

Dimon and Haley have been holding private discussions regarding the worldwide economy. Dimon believes that she has the ability to unite the country and supports her economic views, particularly those on how business and government can work together to increase prosperity.

Dimon said that he “would never say” the nominee should be anyone but Trump “because he might be the president and I have to deal with him too,” according to his remarks.

“Whoever’s president I’m gonna try to help do the best job possible … I’m not taking myself off the playing field,” he said.

The JPMorgan Chase CEO touched on the fact the summit is in New York City, which he characterized as “the bastion of liberal society,” and urged against using the term “Ultra MAGA” and “scapegoating” Trump supporters during his remarks at the summit.

Other wealthy business executives have also expressed their interest in Haley’s economic and foreign policy, telling the NYT on Sunday they feel “impressed” and “excited” about her chances.

Dimon and Haley did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

