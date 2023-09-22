‘Bring America Back’: Nikki Haley Unveils Economic Plan To Revive Middle Class If President

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley released her economic plan on Friday to bolster the middle class if elected president in 2024, according to a copy of the proposal obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Haley’s “Freedom Plan” is the fifth policy rollout of her presidential campaign, as she previously released plans on energy, abortion, China and the southern border. The former South Carolina governor vowed to “cut middle-class taxes,” “reduce inflation and debt by cutting spending” and “reduce federal government control of our lives,” according to the plan. (RELATED: ‘Republicans Did This To Us’: Nikki Haley Hammers GOP Rivals On Debate Stage For Raising Debt Ceiling)

“Freedom is the engine behind our great middle class. And freedom made America the world’s leader in innovation – doing more good for more people than any other country in world history. Freedom has always been our secret weapon. It broke the Soviet Union’s back without firing a shot. And freedom can lift America to new heights, leaving Chinese Communism on the ash-heap of history,” Haley said in a speech. “I’m running for President to save our country. We’ll end Joe Biden’s disastrous slide into socialism. We’ll unlock the power of American freedom. And we’ll move forward, together, into a future of prosperity and peace.”

Haley, taking aim at the Biden administration for inflation and “disastrous energy policies,” pledged to do away with federal gas and diesel taxes, according to the plan. A Haley administration would seek to cut income tax rates, implement permanent tax relief for small businesses, “cut unfair distortions in the tax code” and implement entitlement reform.

The 2024 hopeful would also do away with President Joe Biden’s green energy subsidies, and hopes to return the country to pre-pandemic spending levels, according to the plan. Haley intends to reduce spending to a fixed percentage of GDP and wouldn’t pay Congress if they couldn’t pass a budget.

.⁦@NikkiHaley⁩ delivers her economic policy called the ‘Freedom Plan’ in Manchester N.H. Part of the plan calls for eliminating the federal gas tax, “cut income tax for working families” + provide a “simpler tax code.” pic.twitter.com/frvqD6yfPA — Greg Hyatt (@GregMHyatt) September 22, 2023

Haley would implement term limits for bureaucrats and politicians, a key policy point she’s maintained throughout her presidential campaign, according to the plan. The former governor also vowed to pass the “Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny Act” (REINS), which would require congressional approval of all major executive branch regulations.

“The Freedom Plan will bring America back. It will usher in a booming economy, the kind Communist China can never compete with, much less defeat,” said Haley. “Together, we’ll move forward, into a new era of big ideas, better jobs, and the boundless optimism that lifts up everyone, not just a select few. The dark days of Bidenomics, with its sky-high inflation and interest rates, struggling families, special-interest handouts, and failed socialism will fade into a distant memory as a hard lesson learned.”

The RealClearPolitics average for a 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between Sept. 6 to Sept. 18, indicates that Haley has 4.9% support, which places her behind former President Donald Trump with 57.9%, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 12.7% and conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy with 8.1%.

Haley is polling in the top three in most key early primary states, according to the most recent surveys from FiveThirtyEight’s compilation. The former governor has 11% support in Iowa behind Trump and DeSantis, and in New Hampshire and South Carolina, Haley is behind only the former president at 14% and 18%, respectively.

