Keith Olbermann ‘Quits’ Twitter, Plasters ‘F*ck Elon Musk’ On Profile Pictures

Keith Olbermann announced loudly that he would be leaving Twitter in an unhinged multi-paragraph tweetstorm Tuesday night, and the world rejoiced.

Citing a now-deleted tweet from Elon Musk that referenced the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, Olbermann said he won’t be posting on the platform anymore and plastered his profile pictures with large red signs reading “Fuck Elon Musk.”

After Musk’s endorsement of the QAnon Pizzagate conspiracy theory, I won’t be posting here any more. There are a couple of prescheduled promos for the Podcast, the last runs ~10PM I’m on the other socials under my name or some variation of Countdown With KO/Keith Olbermann. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) November 28, 2023



“After Musk’s endorsement of the QAnon Pizzagate conspiracy theory, I won’t be posting here any more,” Olbermann tweeted. “Besides the fact that Elon Musk is an antisemite and a moron who will eat the latest shit one of his sycophants hands him, Twitter is no longer an effective means of promotion,” he added.

Brilliant, Olbermann, because the best way to protest a platform is by making grand attention-grabbing proclamations on said platform. His initial post announcing his departure has over 2.2 million views as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. (RELATED: Keith Olbermann Attempts To Dunk On Aaron Rodgers After Season-Ending Injury)

Old man river isn’t even actually leaving either, as he’s announced his dog rescue account, complete with a promo for his podcast and a profile picture of his stupid friggin face, will remain active because “dogs lives are more important than my disgust.”

Listen, buddy, if you’re going to make a statement by leaving Twitter, you actually need to leave Twitter. Don’t use the public’s inexhaustible love for adorable puppies to backdoor your way into a supposedly “antisemitic platform” while still trying to earn white knight points for leaving— cowardly move.

I would say good riddance but, unfortunately, I believe he’ll be back. Already clearly falling out of relevance and into cultural oblivion, his sad attempt to cultivate one more huge dopamine hit of “way to go Keith!”s from his liberal friends will eventually lose its luster. He’ll come crawling back when his best Blue Sky post of 2024 gets 19 views, just like how his 2017 promise to leave political commentary lasted one week before the thrice-fired former anchor just had to be heard again.