‘Turns Into Jesus Christ’: Arab American Media Figure Has Harsh Words For Biden

A top Arab American media figure shares his thoughts on Biden amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and an encroaching election.

Arab Americans and Muslim Americans are unsatisfied with President Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to Axios. Considering states such as Michigan, Virginia, Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania contain “notable pockets” of said demographic, the Biden administration could potentially lose these historically “tight” states. Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News, the oldest Arab American newspaper in the United States, is telling Arab American voters to spurn Biden.

POLL: President Biden’s approval rating drops to the lowest level of his presidency and, for the first time, he is trailing behind President Trump in the hypothetical 2024 matchup, according to the latest national @NBCNews poll. https://t.co/eq7nu7eYPu — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 21, 2023

“I’m telling Arab Americans not to vote for the top two candidates. Vote down-ballot, but don’t vote for Biden, and especially not for Trump,” Siblani told Axios. “Biden lost our vote, and you’re going see Michigan and Georgia change.”

While Biden has made several attempts during his presidency to play to the side of Arab Americans, his efforts were nullified by his seemingly poor handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Axios reported. (RELATED: ‘There’s Something That’s Positive About That’: Cornel West Appears To Compare Hamas Attacks To Slavery Rebellions)

“Unless Biden turns into Jesus Christ and brings some Palestinians back from the dead, we’re not supporting him. It’s over,” Siblani said.

The Arab American Institute estimated that 59% of Arab American voters supported Biden in 2020. The institute stated that in recent weeks, support has dropped significantly, according to Axios.

Eighty-three percent of Democrats approve of Biden’s White House performance so far, according to a recent Gallup poll. However, only 5% of Republicans and 27% of Independents approve of the current president, the poll found.