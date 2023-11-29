Hey Hollywood, Your Next Major Catastrophe Is On The Way

Right as all my alt-left followers in Los Angeles thought the entertainment industry was saved, they’re about to lose it all again with the Tuesday release of a new technology.

Pika 1.0 is being described as an “idea-to-video” technology that allows users to create and edit videos with artificial intelligence. The sample released on Twitter showcased the platform’s terrifying array of capabilities, which could make millions of jobs totally irrelevant in video editing, creating, creative marketing and other industries.

Throw a rock in any major city and you’ll hit someone in debt to a university where they learned how to edit. Whether they’re building internal marketing videos for private companies, or cutting together an actual film or piece of entertainment, their entire job will be gone in the coming years. (RELATED: (Annoying, Self-Obsessed) Journalists, Meet Your Robot Replacement Originally Funded By Elon Musk)

And you know who I think won’t give a single shit about it? All those weepy wanky actors who took your tax money during the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild earlier in 2023.

Introducing Pika 1.0, the idea-to-video platform that brings your creativity to life. Create and edit your videos with AI. Rolling out to new users on web and discord, starting today. Sign up at https://t.co/JHRrinsIwx pic.twitter.com/Rve3I2FzmK — Pika (@pika_labs) November 28, 2023

I am followed (or follow, I don’t really understand Instagram) by one very famous actor who posts non-stop far-leftist crap all day. He had a meltdown during the writers and actors strikes, giving the impression this was his personal apocalypse and everyone had to come together to fight through it. It would have been moving if the guy didn’t own at least two multi-million dollar homes.

I hate to say it, but I don’t believe this guy, or anyone in his position, is going to stand up for the countless editors, marketing personnel and specialists who will lose their entire careers thanks to these developments with artificial intelligence. In fact, he’s probably going to make more money as a result of this development, and totally screw over the thousands of people who allowed him to become famous. (RELATED: The Last Time Hollywood Writers Went On Strike, Trump Got Elected President. Yes, Really)

He’s just one small case study in what could be a calamitous situation. Actors better stand up and start fighting for their editors now, before millions of people are left jobless with huge student loan debts and before they create a vacuum the Hollywood economy absolutely cannot afford.