ROOKE: Why Are So Many American Men Killing Themselves? The Answer’s Obvious

American men are killing themselves at higher rates than at any time in history, and it’s our fault.

Forty-four out of every 100,000 men aged 75 and older commit suicide in the U.S. For younger American men, the odds are not much better, with over 30 deaths per 100,000 among those aged 25-35.

The National Center for Health Statistics found the number of suicides in the U.S. reached a record increase in 2022, with men experiencing the highest rates of suicide compared to their female counterparts. While these deaths decreased slightly in the youngest age groups, they spiked in every category of men aged 35 and older.

This should be the number one news story every day. Why are suicides hitting an all-time high in America? Why are so many American men killing themselves? pic.twitter.com/UMdayspDBj — Benjamin Carlson (@bfcarlson) November 29, 2023

It’s not hard to see why American men resort to suicide. Our society doesn’t provide them with a purpose anymore. From the moment men are born, they hear feminists cry about man’s inherently evil nature. They learn early on that the world views them as a toxic menace. Their only function in society is to support their female counterparts. Outside of that, their ambitions, hobbies, and passions are meaningless.

A healthy society teaches its men that their divine creation requires them to take charge of this Earth. Their ability to provide security and protection allows women the freedom to find fulfillment and love.

Stop raising boys to be kind and begin to explain to them their duty is to lead honorably. Good men are a blessing to our sex, and they understand their purpose is to protect and care for us physically, emotionally, and spiritually. They don’t just have the obligation to be kind, but also mean and deadly.

The answer to why American men are killing more of themselves every year is the same as to why the liberal woman can’t find a good man. Our society is so focused on ensuring women can achieve everything a man can that we’ve given up on raising worthy men.

Liberal women are the first to notice the issues because their liberal men experience the most abuse. Conservative boys aren’t raised to hate themselves the way progressives are. It’s easy to recall the viral video of the progressive woman complaining about the lack of masculine progressive men in her dating pool. These women are like perpetrators returning to the scene of the crime, acting like they have no idea how it happened. (ROOKE: The ‘Body Count’ Debate Proves The Nightmare Of Childless Feminists Is Yet To Come)

Our society has stripped men of their ability to fight for a cause. Look at the way we are treating former U.S. Marine Daniel Penny. He saved a bunch of NYC train riders from a violent, mentally ill man. He should have been given a ticker-tape parade and the key to the city, but instead, NYC is making him fight for his life in the unjust court system. Men see what happened to Penny and make the logical decision to sit out of the fight, resulting in innocent people dying.

We’ve consistently told men they have no future but death. Their legacies supported the patriarchy. Their battles were meaningless appendage-measuring contests. Women find them annoying and useless. It’s no wonder as men age and their lives become less and less important to society, they’ll be depressed and suicidal. Why would anyone want to fight for a world that tells them they are meaningless?

As with all our sufferings, we don’t have to live in a world so bleak as to view men this way. Our society should be striving to bring them back to their purpose because the only alternative is to ignore the rising death tolls.

Mary Rooke is a reporter at the Daily Caller and host of “Trad-ish with Mary Rooke.”

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.