Elected Officials To Get ‘Asian Scores’ From Nonprofit

San Francisco politicians will soon receive “Asian scores” on their performance from a newfound nonprofit, The San Francisco Standard reported.

A team of Asian Americans have founded a new nonprofit Association for the Advancement of Asians (AAA) to increase political participation and inform voters on officials’ records on issues that activists say the Asian American community cares about, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Small Changes Might Signal That Blue City Residents Have Had Enough Of Rising Crime Ahead Of 2024 Elections)

SF Political Group To Rate Elected Officials With ‘Asian Scores’ The Association for the Advancement of Asians, also called “Triple A,” aims to better inform the voters ahead of the 2024 elections. https://t.co/kBr8UbBhqv — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) November 29, 2023

These issues include public safety and education, the outlet noted.

“If we can galvanize the Asian community for the benefit of the issues, I think we win,” Chris Do, AAA founder and board member, told the outlet. “We can start getting stuff for our community by just voting, and that’s the dream I have for the organization.”

While the organization is still finalizing what specifically will go into its “Asian scores,” they insist the grading will be done on “basically colorblind” approach, the outlet noted. Do told The San Francisco Standard that he expects the first report by the organization to come out before the March 2024 election and said that the scoring system would be transparent.

The organization is set to formally launch Thursday and describes its top issues as public safety, equal representation of Asian Americans in the city, and better education. The organization claims that the liberal California city is around 40 percent Asian and that a united political community could make all the difference in changing things for the better.

San Francisco is in the midst of a crime wave, with many residents of the city — including in its Chinatown — saying they have been victims of multiple crimes. A recent survey found that almost a quarter of residents were a victim of at least one crime, 47 percent of residents chose not to report a criminal incident to the police, and almost 80 percent of respondents listed crime and public safety as their top issues.