Teenager Accused Of Fatally Stabbing High Schooler To Be Freed After Posting $1 Million Bond

A New York teenager accused of fatally stabbing a New Jersey high schooler in the heart is set to be released after posting his $1 million bond on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old suspect, Gianluca Bordone, faces manslaughter and assault charges after fatally wounding Rocco Rodden, a 17-year-old high school football star, and slashing Rodden’s older brother outside an ax-throwing bar on Thanksgiving morning, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Woman Allegedly Stabs Boyfriend In Eye With ‘Rabies Needles’)

Suspect in fatal stabbing of NJ high school football star outside NYC ax-throwing bar set to be freed on $1M bond

The Rodden brothers were taken to the hospital where Rocco died from a six-inch stab wound that pierced his heart, the outlet reported. The three were attending a private party at the time of the fight, the outlet noted. Bordone attempted to flee the scene of the stabbing but was later apprehended by police while still wearing a blood-soaked vest, according to the Post.

The judge in the case was persuaded to lower bail from $4 million to $1 million after Bordone’s attorney presented new evidence suggesting his client was being chased down at the time of the fight, the outlet noted.

Rocco’s high school issued a statement on Twitter following his death. “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of one of our own, Rocco Rodden. Rocco, a junior at SJR, left us in the early hours of Thanksgiving morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rocco’s family and friends,” the school wrote.

— St. Joseph Regional (@SJRHighSchool) November 24, 2023

“It is heart-wrenching for parents to bury children, it’s completely unacceptable,” Rodden’s father told ABC 6.