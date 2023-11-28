Woman Allegedly Stabs Boyfriend In Eye With ‘Rabies Needles’

Police arrested 44-year-old Sandra Jimenez on Saturday after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the eye, WPLG reported.

Miami police said Jimenez allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with “two rabies needles” the couple kept in their home to treat their dogs, according to WPLG. Jimenez allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the eye because she reportedly suspected he was “looking at other women.”

Her boyfriend claimed she jumped on him as he was lying on the couch when she allegedly stabbed him and pierced his eyelid, according to USA Today. Once Jimenez allegedly fled the scene, her boyfriend called the police and was taken to a hospital, CBS News reported. (RELATED: Elderly Woman Stabbed In The Groin By 100-Pound Airborne Sailfish)

Police found Jimenez sleeping in her car and arrested her. She now faces felony charges of battery and aggravated assault, according to CBS. Jimenez reportedly claimed her boyfriend’s injuries were self-inflicted.

Jimenez pleaded not guilty to the charges and is under house arrest, according to USA Today. Jimenez’s bond is set at $7,500, and she is also under court order to stay away from her boyfriend, according to NBC6.