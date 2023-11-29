US Warship Shoots Down Iranian-Made Drone Launched From Yemen

A U.S. warship shot down an Iranian-made drone originating out of Yemen on Wednesday after another one harassed an aircraft carrier the day before, the Associated Press reported, citing a U.S. defense official.

Initial reports suggest the U.S.S. Carney, a guided-missile destroyer, engaged the Iranian-made KAS-04 drone over waters in the southern Red Sea as the Carney was powering toward the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the official told the AP, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss an operation not yet made public. Although it was not immediately clear whether the drone was targeting the U.S. vessel or heading toward Israel, the Carney deemed the drone as a threat.

The Iran-backed Houthi militants have claimed drone and ballistic missile launches across the Red Sea since the Israel-Hamas war broke out. Threats have not subsided despite the ongoing temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas allowing for hostage release and humanitarian aid deliveries. (RELATED: Pentagon Confirms Lull In Attacks On US Troops Since Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Started)

Recently, as well, an Iranian drone harassed the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower operating in international waters of the Arabian Gulf, coming within 1,500 yards of the aircraft carrier, the AP reported. Iranian state media Tasnim News first released footage on Tuesday of the drone appearing to zero in on the carrier’s deck.

The drone “violated safety precautions” and ignored multiple warnings from the Eisenhower, but eventually departed without major incident, Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the U.S. Navy 5th Fleet commander, said, according to the AP.

A U.S. Navy warship chased down pirates, later assessed to be Somali, attempting to hijack an Israel-linked commercial vessel in waters south of Yemen on Sunday, forcing the would-be hijackers to surrender, the U.S. military said. Within hours, at least one ballistic missile streamed toward the general area of the U.S.S. Mason destroyer and splashed into waters roughly 10 nautical miles from the warship, but the Pentagon said Tuesday that neither the Mason nor the commercial vessel were likely the intended targets.

Before the ceasefire, on Nov. 15, another destroyer, the U.S.S. Thomas Hudner, shot down a drone heading toward the ship as it was sailing through the southern Red Sea in similar conditions to the incident on Wednesday.

Over the course of nine hours on Oct. 19, a U.S. destroyer transiting the Red Sea intercepted at least three missiles and several drones the Pentagon alleged were aimed at Israel, CNN reported.

Israel’s military has also intercepted multiple missiles heading toward the country from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen, the Times of Israel reported. Houthi militants claimed launches of ballistic missiles on Israeli military targets, including ones in Eilat, Reuters reported.

Launches occurred “after 24 hours of another military operation by drones on the same Israeli targets,” the Houthis’ military spokesperson said, according to Reuters. He added the militants “will not hesitate to target any Israeli ship in the Red Sea or at any other place” within their range.

The Pentagon and the 5th Fleet did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

