Video Shows Auto Repair Shop Blow Up, Killing 3 And Injuring 1

An explosion at an auto repair shop in Hillsboro, Ohio, killed three people and injured another on Tuesday, NBC News reported.

Security cameras captured the moment of the explosion at Jimbo’s Auto Repair, which led to a large fire. Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire District Chief David Manning reported that it took 45 firefighters approximately an hour to control the resulting blaze, according to NBC News.

“The fire extended into the building immediately adjacent to the auto shop and there was debris all over the road,” Manning said, the outlet noted.

Manning stated that all four victims are believed to be employees of the auto repair shop. The injured woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The cause of the explosion is under investigation, and the identities of the deceased have not been released, per NBC News.

“When I heard about the explosion, I told my wife, she said it rocked our house something awful,” neighbor Richard Brown told WLWT.

Adjacent buildings and a house across the street also sustained fire damage. In a show of community support, locals provided food to the responding fire crews, the report says.