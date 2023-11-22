FBI Investigating Sudden Vehicle Explosion At Northern Border

The FBI launched an investigation Wednesday into a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls, New York.

Footage shows black smoke rising from large flames on the bridge after the explosion, which prompted an immediate response from law enforcement ranging from the local to federal level. Authorities said the explosion involved a vehicle attempting to enter the U.S., Fox News reported.

🚨#BREAKING: A vehicle entering a toll booth at Rainbow Bridge has caused a large explosion to go off, prompting evacuations.⁰⁰📌#NiagaraFalls | #Canada Currently, multiple authorities and emergency personnel are on the scene, with evacuations underway after a vehicle… pic.twitter.com/CGJnKIm6u5 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 22, 2023

“High level sources” reportedly said the explosion is an “attempted terrorist attack,” according to Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams. Both men allegedly carrying out the attack died inside the vehicle once the explosives were set off, the sources told McAdams.

High level police sources tell me this is an attempted terrorist attack. Sources say the car was full of explosives. Both men inside dead. https://t.co/RYTIJ3WzHk — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) November 22, 2023

The incident injured a 27-year-old male who has been transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital, Fox News reported. The victim is currently suffering from back injuries and minor cuts, but no severe injuries.

The FBI field office in Buffalo, New York, said the situation is currently “very fluid” and are “coordinating” with local, state and federal law enforcement to investigate the matter.

“The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls. The FBI is coordinating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that’s all we can say at this time.”

#FBI Buffalo statement on investigation at the Rainbow Bridge: pic.twitter.com/jRaGLL8sU8 — FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) November 22, 2023

The Niagara Falls mayor’s office said the bridge is currently closed as authorities investigate the situation. All four ports of entry in New York are currently shut down until further notice.

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and agencies. The governor said she directed the state police to “actively” work with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force “to monitor all points of entry to New York.”

“At my direction, @nyspolice is actively working with the @FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York. I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement & emergency responders & will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available,” Hochul said in a Wednesday statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.