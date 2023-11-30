It’s Been Nearly A Month Since Biden Has Mentioned ‘Bidenomics’ Even As White House Insists Economy Is Working

After largely promoting his economic policies as “Bidenomics,” President Joe Biden has reportedly not mentioned the term for most of November, even while the White House insists the economy is booming, according to NBC.

Since June, Biden has reportedly used the term “Bidenomics” 101 times, though, despite having campaign events and addresses on the topic, the president has not used the term since Nov. 1, according to an NBC report. The lack of use of the term comes after reports that Biden’s inner circle has been scrambling to salvage the administration’s messaging on “Bidenomics” after receiving data that showed its branding is not working. (RELATED: ‘Slaps You In The Face’: Biden Can’t Seem To Get Americans To Care About His Pet Issues, Strategists Say)

“I don’t like it, either,” Democratic South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn, previously said.

Most recently, Biden gave an address in Colorado and while banners behind him read “Bidenomics” the president didn’t mention the term, and he didn’t talk about the word during a Tuesday campaign reception. The president failed to say “Bidenomics” while speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and didn’t bring it up during two early November addresses on economics, NBC reported.

While just 16 percent of Americans think the economy is getting better, the White House has continued to contend that the economy is improving, even going as far as to claim that 2023 Thanksgiving would be one of the “cheapest ever.” But Americans aren’t buying it. At least 61 percent of Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck while 75 percent of U.S. adults currently believe that the economy is in a “fair” or “poor” state.

During his APEC address, Biden suggested that Americans who are unhappy with the economy are going through some “disconnect” after he touted the size of the country’s economy and the unemployment rate.

“I acknowledge there’s a disconnect between the numbers, and how people feel about their place in the world right now,” Biden said during the speech.

“We can deal with the second part as well,” Biden continued. “We still have work to do.”

Biden allies previously warned that the branding “Bidenomics” was not landing with Americans who continue to financially struggle, Politico reported. Democrats reportedly asked the president and the White House to stop using the term out of fear that the message was not landing, according to Politico.

Though Biden appears to have moved away from using the term, the White House’s social media continues to promote the message through tweets and Instagram posts.

“In Colorado, [Biden] highlighted how Bidenomics is creating jobs and opportunities – unleashing over $7 billion in new investments across the state,” the White House tweeted Thursday.