Somebody Snapped A Pic Trump’s Spotify Playlist … One Of The Artists On It Apparently Hated Him In Real Life

Ever wondered what Trump bumps in his headphones?

When it comes to music, former president Donald Trump listens to nothing but the best, literally. A photo taken of Trump at an event appears to show him checking out his Spotify playlist on a tablet. While the picture of the screen is somewhat blurry, a Twitter user was quick to point out who the former president was listening to.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: an Image of President Trump viewing his Spotify Wrapped Playlist has surfaced. What do you think Trump listens to? pic.twitter.com/HSAH6kjbAE — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) November 30, 2023

The album displayed on Trump’s tablet appeared to be “Nothing but the Best” by Frank Sinatra, who reportedly hated Trump while he was alive.

Back in 1990, Sinatra was set to perform at the opening of Trump’s new Atlantic City casino. However, when Trump told Sinatra his rates were too high, the famed singer reportedly told his messenger Trump should “go fuck himself.” The encounter was recorded in “The Way It Was: My Life with Frank Sinatra,” written by Sinatra’s manager, Elliot Weisman, according to the Independent.

Despite all of that, the former president still seems to admire and listen to Sinatra. In fact, Trump listed Sinatra as one of America’s most influential artists during his July 2020 speech in Keystone, South Dakota.

“We gave the world the poetry of Walt Whitman, the stories of Mark Twain, the songs of Irving Berlin, the voice of Ella Fitzgerald, the style of Frank Sinatra, the comedy of Bob Hope, the power of the Saturn V rocket, the toughness of the Ford F-150, and the awesome might of the American aircraft carriers,” the former president said.

Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny were the most listened-to artists on Spotify this year. It is unclear whether the former president listened to either one of the singers.