Scans Reveal Serious Hidden Threats Under Yellowstone National Park

Several previously “hidden” geological hazards were identified and revealed at Yellowstone National Park in November, including a few active fault lines that could pose significant threats to local communities.

Using LiDAR technology, experts revealed a huge network of fault scarps running for more than 33 miles across the northern ranges of the park between Tom Miner Creek Road and Livingston, Montana, according to data released via ArcGIS. Fault scarps are areas showing signs of previous earthquakes, where ground surface levels on either side of a fault are offset vertically.

Apparently, many of these lines were caused by magnitude 6.5 earthquakes or higher, and are thought to be linked to a wider system that runs through the park, NBC News noted. It’s hoped the new information will allow scientists to better track geological activity across the park, as it poses one of the most significant threats to the existence of humanity.

US Supervolcano’s Earthquake Swarms Are A ‘Good Thing,’ Scientists Say | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ Faaackin heck I hope this is correct lmfao… imagine it’s not?! The west coast doesn’t need any more geological nasties fam … https://t.co/ISIniswhsS — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) October 24, 2023

Yellowstone is already one of the most dangerous active geothermal and geological sites in the world, thanks to an enormous bubbling caldera that sits just beneath its surface. One day, the park will blow up with the strength of literal Hell on Earth. Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, and potentially other surrounding states would be destroyed in a very short time frame, coated in layers of pyroclastic flows, according to the United States Geological Survey. (RELATED: Scientists Reveal Ancient Cataclysm That Plunged The World Into Darkness 1,500 Years Ago)

Pyroclastic flows are superheated ash, gas, and lava, and move downhill at speeds most humans can’t outpace. While some have survived a pyroclastic flow, most don’t. Most people engulfed in these horrific natural disasters end up like those poor folks in Pompeii in 79 AD.