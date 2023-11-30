Police Say Mom Spent Hours Surfing Web After Allegedly Shaking, ‘Slamming’ Baby Onto Table: REPORT

Police arrested a Texas mother Wednesday after she allegedly slammed her baby onto a table, according to multiple reports.

Clarissa Nicole Stewart allegedly shook her newborn daughter and allegedly slammed her onto a changing table. Instead of seeking medical attention, the mother performed internet searches for shaken baby syndrome, authorities said, according to Law and Crime. Police took her into custody Wednesday, and she was charged with one count of injury to a child, a first-degree felony, according to court records.

‘Why is 2-month-old shaking’: Mom allegedly ‘slammed’ newborn on table, performed internet searches about shaken baby syndrome for hours before seeking help Full story here: https://t.co/mmojBBEoVG pic.twitter.com/tS0y9bkRdX — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) November 30, 2023

Stewart was booked at the Taylor County Detention Center and her bond is set at $100,000, per Law and Crime. Court documents reveal detectives interviewed Stewart and she admitted to shaking her baby as well as “slamming” her child onto a changing table, according to Big Country. As a result, the child reportedly suffered seizures for roughly six hours with no medical attention. Medical officials later claimed the child experienced a subdermal hemorrhage to her brain, according to court documents obtained by Big Country. (RELATED: ‘A Special Place In The Gates Of Hell’: Man Stabbed Woman, Abandoned Her And 3 Children In House Fire, Police Say)

When investigators searched the woman’s phone, they found she was searching the internet with questions such as ““what are symptoms of shaken baby syndrome”, “why is baby sleeping more than usual” and “how long for shaken baby symptoms to appear,” according to the court documents obtained by Big Country.

Further investigation reportedly found texts of Stewart’s to her husband expressing how she wanted “nothing to do” with the child, Big Country noted. Doctors say the baby is having brain surgery and might need to be on a feeding tube for some time, according to Big Country.