‘Ya F*cking Idiot’: Man Confronts Pro-Palestine Protester Who Knows Absolutely Nothing About The Cause

A man mocked a pro-Palestine demonstrator after she botched a common protest chant, video posted to Twitter on Thursday showed.

The video posted by user Joel Fischer shows an elderly woman in a pink knit hat holding a large Palestinian flag on a city street in broad daylight. The woman smiles as the man holding the camera approaches her and asks if she is Palestinian. (RELATED: Chaos Erupts As Police Struggle To Hold Back Pro-Palestinian Protesters At Manhattan Christmas Tree Lighting)

“Funny, you don’t look Palestinian,” the man says.

The woman responds by chanting, “From the nation to the sea Palestine will be free,” stumbling over her words in the process.

“From the nation to the sea?” the man asks, causing her to realize that she’d gotten the slogan wrong. (RELATED: ‘Immediate F*cking Ceasefire’: Pro-Palestine Harvard Students End Occupation Of University Hall After 24-Hours)

“No, from the, uh, mountains to the sea!” she answers, prompting another incredulous repetition from the man.

I can watch this all day 😂 😂

“That’s what — that’s what we want,” the woman says.

“‘From the mountains to the sea’? Which mountains?” the man presses.

A faint voice can then be heard off-camera saying, “from the river” in an attempt to help the woman, but she appears not to hear and continues smiling at the camera, seemingly unaware of her error.

“You don’t know, eh? Ya fucking idiot,” the man says as the video concludes.

“From the river to the sea” is a well-known chant used at pro-Palestine protests, which have become widespread since Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

The slogan refers to Palestinian claims on all the land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. The Anti-Defamation League notes that this “would mean the dismantling of the Jewish state” and describes the chant as “antisemitic.”