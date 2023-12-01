Father Says Daughter Received ‘Traumatic Concussion’ At The Hands Of Transgender Volleyball Player

A father claimed his daughter received a traumatic concussion while playing against Half Moon Bay High School’s volleyball team in October, Reduxx reported.

The father, who wished to remain anonymous to protect his family from repercussions, said he noticed something strange about the male player, remarking he seemed stronger and bigger than the other players, according to Reduxx. He then saw his daughter being led out of the school gym holding her head.

“[The other parent] turned to me and said, ‘Did you see that? She was hit by that boy?’ I had missed the actual hit, but felt the weight of everyone staring at me, including the opposing team,” the father told Reduxx.

“After the game, a few parents voiced their displeasure with the incident. With all of the cancel culture crap, I was walking on eggshells, not wanting to add more fuel to this fire,” the father added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Middle School Course Tells Students To Explore Sexual Identities, ‘Understand The Politics Of Privilege’)

“We ended up taking my daughter to the doctor,” the father continued. “They confirmed the concussion and my kid ended up not being able to play for the remainder of her senior year. She was playing for fun, and this was her final year doing it. She felt robbed. I felt deflated and powerless.”

The father said school administrators told him there was nothing they could do to prevent males from playing against female teams.

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨 A father has come forward to reveal that his daughter suffered a head injury after playing school volleyball against a team with a trans-identified male student. “My kid ended up not being able to play for the remainder of her senior year.”https://t.co/Cmy1YSvKGu — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) November 30, 2023

Meanwhile, the male player’s parents say their son expressed interest in feminine things as early as 9 years old, according to Reduxx.

“We’re totally fine with that, but there might be some people who don’t understand. You might get a hard time from some people and you should be prepared for that,” the parents reportedly told their son.

“I feel like my daughter would not have injured had Half Moon Bay not allowed a male to play with the girls,” the injured volleyball player’s father said, per Reduxx.

A male volleyball athlete sued Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s ban on males competing in female sports in 2021, but had his lawsuit struck down by a judge in November.