Dead, Disemboweled Cow Found Outside Oklahoma State Frat House As Rivalry Football Game Approaches

A dead and disemboweled longhorn cow was found in front of an Oklahoma State University fraternity house early Friday morning, according to multiple reports.

Stillwater police encountered the dead cow on FarmHouse fraternity’s lawn when they arrived on the scene, according to ABC 5. Criminal investigators are reportedly still looking into the matter. (RELATED: Texas Cattle Found Dead With Tongues Cut Out And Genitals Removed: Sheriff’s Office)

Pictures circulating on social media appear to show the lifeless longhorn with a large cut into its abdomen, seemingly with its internal organs removed. The words “Fuck FH” were branded onto the cow’s side.

⚠️ GRAPHIC PICTURES OF ANIMAL ABUSE ⚠️ A dead lorghorn was found on the front yard of the FarmHouse fraternity house at #OKState this morning. The @OColly’s news and lifestyle editor, Kennedy Thomason, sent me these pictures, and she’ll have a story up soon about the incident. pic.twitter.com/upYDuUsE0z — Ashton Slaughter (@Ashton_Slot) December 1, 2023

Oklahoma State University released a statement acknowledging the event on Friday.

“Oklahoma State University is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location near a fraternity house,” the university wrote. “The Stillwater Police Department is investigating the incident, and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct also has initiated an investigation. Oklahoma State expects all students to adhere to university codes of conduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.”

The Oklahoma State Cowboys play the Texas Longhorns for the Big 12 conference championship Saturday in a high-stakes match. A Texas win would earn them the Big 12 conference title in their final season before departing for the SEC. Texas also needs a win to preserve their hopes of making the college football playoff and winning a national championship.