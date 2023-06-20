Um… What? Texas Longhorns Football Posts Bizarre Video To Social Media

What on earth was this?

There’s a lot of hype going on in Austin for the Texas Longhorns‘ 2023 college football season. With head coach Steve Sarkisian about to enter his third year, quarterback Quinn Ewers — now healthy — bulking up during the offseason and 15 starters coming back to the team, there’s a lot of optimism among Texas’ base that the Longhorns can do big things.

Everything seems to be going well for the program overall, but you know how it goes … “there’s always gotta be one.”

Insert Texas‘ social media team.

Last week, the official Twitter account of Texas Longhorns football posted a video that showed several players in the locker room … dancing? … to “Tweakin’ Together” by BKTHERULA. And with no context attached to it whatsoever, it just made for an absolutely bizarre moment for social media users.

WATCH:

Was this posted on accident? 🧐 I’m confused.. pic.twitter.com/1tLdORbcOY — CFB MZ 🌵 (@CFB_Memezone) June 14, 2023

The video was deleted less than 24 hours later.

To provide the context that Texas didn’t, the clip is actually from a TikTok video that wide receiver Casey Cain posted back in March, being a part of a trend that was going on at that time where participants have to dance while being sassy.

Look, I get it. We all make mistakes, but come on, man.

And now I wanna know what exactly happened here. This video was from back in March — three months ago — how did this all of a sudden get posted here in June? Was somebody doing the equivalent of a “butt dial” while accidentally on Twitter? Did somebody’s kid publish the video by accident? (RELATED: Jordan Love Wishes Bears ‘Happy Father’s Day’ In Attempted Trash Talk, Accidentally Implies Chicago Is His Daddy)

I have questions, and a lot of them.

Regardless, how embarrassing for Texas (though fun for the kids in the original video, that was great).