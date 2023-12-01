Video Shows Freak Accident That Resulted In Star Hockey Player’s Paralysis

A two-time Olympic medalist suffered a traumatic mid-game accident on Friday that has left her permanently paralyzed from the chest down.

Sanna Hakala, a Finnish hockey professional, crashed head-first into the opposing team’s goal, resulting in her paralysis. The The 26-year-old captain was taken to the hospital where she received emergency surgery for her injury, according to the New York Post.

The video below shows the incident:

“It is still hard to understand what has happened, that the crash into the goal post was as serious as it was, that the consequences have become so big,” Hakala posted to Instagram. “Not only that I am forced to stop playing hockey, something that has been a big part of my life for many years, but that I may be forced to sit in a wheelchair for the rest of my life.”

Hockey Canada replied to Hakala’s post, writing, “The hockey community is behind you, Sanni!”

“I understand that I am now facing a long and hard fight with my body and the toughest game of my life,” Hakala posted. “I have had amazing support from my family from day one and I know that they will be by my side throughout the whole journey. Without them by my side this would not have been possible.”

Hakala won two bronze medals representing Finland at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang in 2018 and Beijing in 2022, per the Post. (RELATED: Gruesome Video Shows Hockey Player Killed After Opponent Slashes His Neck With Skate)

The hockey community is still mourning the death of 29-year-old Adam Johnson, who died after another player’s skate slashed his neck.

JUST IN: The family of hockey player Adam Johnson who got slashed in the neck by a skate, is furious at Matt Petgrave for Johnson’s death. Kari Johnson, the aunt, called Petgrave’s actions “reckless” and said she wants “justice” for what happened to her nephew. “It was very… pic.twitter.com/mMfZVFAFoC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 2, 2023

Following the Johnson incident, many hockey officials are calling for a rule change, arguing that neckguards should be mandatory.