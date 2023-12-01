Remains Of Teen Missing For Six Months Found In Buried Chest In Neighbor’s Yard: REPORT

Police found the remains of 17-year-old Valerie Tindall, who had been missing for six months, on Tuesday in a box buried in her neighbor’s yard, according to The AP.

Court documents revealed Indiana police said Patrick Scott, Tindall’s 59-year-old neighbor and employer, confessed he had strangled the teen with his belt, The AP reported. (RELATED: Police Find Famous Russian Model And Her Daughter Tied Up And Dead, Wrapped In Bed Sheets: REPORT)

Remains of missing 17-year-old girl found buried in neighbor’s yard after six months https://t.co/JiXapWsn6P pic.twitter.com/A9IvNYUVQN — New York Post (@nypost) December 1, 2023

Tindall was employed in Scott’s lawn mowing business, according to court documents obtained by The AP. The police report said Scott allegedly told police he used his belt to strangle her because she tried to seduce and blackmail him to buy a car for her, WTHR reported. Scott told officers he took off his belt after Tindall allegedly began taking off her clothes, and allegedly said he “put it around her neck until she quit,” police noted in their report.

Scott allegedly maintained to the police he had not intended to kill her but “that just kind of happened,” the WTHR noted. Investigators reportedly claim Scott confessed to putting Tindall’s remains in black plastic, placed her remains in a specially built box and buried it on his property.

After Tindall’s parents reported she was missing, they said Scott told them she probably had run away but would be coming home, WTHR reported. Scott had a close relationship with Tindall prior to her murder, and he allegedly bought her food and gas, gave her money and took her on trips with him, court documents obtained by the outlet showed.

“Justice will be sought,” Sheriff Allan Rice vowed to reporters, The AP noted.

Scott faces charges for murder, obstruction of justice and making false statements, according to The AP. He is currently being held in jail without bond.