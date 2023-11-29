Police Find Famous Russian Model And Her Daughter Tied Up And Dead, Wrapped In Bed Sheets: REPORT

Police found 42-year-old Russian model Irina Dzizova and her 15-year-old daughter, Dayana, brutally slain, tied with rope and wrapped in blood-soaked bedsheets in Turkey, according to multiple reports.

Officers on patrol found the bodies when they came across a sheet tied with a rope on the steep terrain in Bodrum, and looked inside, according to Turkish outlet Haberturk. A manhunt is reportedly now under way for Dzizova’s ex-husband, who was said to have allegedly been abusive toward her.

Family members reportedly discovered blood on the sofa in Dzizova’s rented villa, after days of silence prompted them to check on the mother and daughter. Both bodies were located with visible gunshot wounds, according to the Russian news site, Pravda.

A concerned neighbor, identified by the name Angelina, confirmed she heard gunshots when speaking to REN Channel, Pravda reported.

A video of the initial stages of the investigation reportedly shows first responders carrying a black body bag away from where the bodies were located.

The bodies were taken to Bodrum State Hospital as part of the criminal investigation, and were then transported to the morgue of the Muğla Forensic Medicine Institute to determine the exact cause of death, Haberturk reported. Andrey Kuslevich, Dzizova’s ex-husband from her first marriage, remains the primary suspect in the case, Pravda reported.

Her 20-year-old son spoke out about how Kuselvich allegedly treated their family, according to Pravda.

“He beat me with his hands and a towel so that there would be no bruises,” David said, per Pravda. “He also beat my mother: with his hands and feet. Even my sister got it. I am afraid of this man, I fear for my life.” (RELATED: REPORT: Son Of Prominent Hollywood Agent Samuel Haskell Sr. Charged With Murder Of Wife And In-Laws)

Dvizova was allegedly attempting to revoke Kuslevich’s access to their 5-year-old son, according to Pravda.

The investigation into the murders of the mother and daughter is ongoing at this time.