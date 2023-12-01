‘You … Do Realize He Got Crushed?’: Watters Calls Out Dem Strategist For Gushing Over Newsom’s Debate Performance

Fox News host Jesse Watters called out Democratic strategist Nomiki Konst on Friday for her stance on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s debate performance, questioning if she realized he “got crushed.”

Konst appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss the recent debate between Newsom and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Watters began by asking the strategist her thoughts on how Newsom performed.

Konst said that Newsom not only looked “presidential,” noting he was “sharp,” but that he was “out debating” a well-educated political figure. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Gavin Newsom’s Pre-Debate Pump-Up Song Is Exactly What You’d Expect)

“I mean listen, he didn’t just come looking presidential. Okay, that’s all been said — he looks presidential. It looks like, you know, he’s out of central casting. His family’s beautiful. He was sharp,” Konst stated. “I mean, he was up on stage with not just a former congressman, a current governor — a lawyer — and he was out debating him.”

“Why do you say he was out debating?” Watters questioned.

“I mean he was just so quick. He was pulling numbers left and right,” Konst quickly responded.

Watters interjected stating that the numbers Newsom was citing “weren’t right,” with Konst pushing back claiming that “PolitiFact came through.”

“PolitiFact, stop it with PolitiFact. They still say the laptop’s fake — get outta here. But you really do realize he got crushed on substance?” Watters questioned. “I mean you have all the statistics up there. The border, the taxes, the crime, the poop map! Was the poop map fake news?”

Konst stated that the “poop map” was “fake news” due to the fact that Newsom was not mayor at the time, noting that it was also just a “gimmick” and not “real data.”

“No he’s just the governor now,” Watters responded. “Yeah, no, we know the Democrats don’t like gimmicks at all.”

Newsom and DeSantis debated Thursday night on Fox News’ “Hannity” over red versus blue state policies. Newsom continuously dodged questions regarding his state’s high crime rates and mass amounts of residents fleeing for red states, like Florida, due to the Golden State’s policies.

During the debate, the Florida governor notably showed a data map of human feces collected in San Francisco, arguing that the city has suffered under Newsom’s leadership. A new map has since revealed that more poop problems have occurred in San Francisco in 2022, with over 34,000 incidents reported.