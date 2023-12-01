‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ Breaks Major Streaming Record For 2023

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” was the most watched global series premiere of 2023 for Paramount+, beating out every other iconic show the network has to offer.

If you haven’t engrossed yourself in “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” the latest series from executive producers Taylor Sheridan, David Oyelowo and EP-creator Chad Feehan, what are you doing with your life? The series tells the story of Reeves, the first black man to become a U.S. Marshall west of the Mississippi, who helped shape the future of America with his arrests of more than 3,000 outlaws.

The first two episodes of the show debuted to an audience of 7.5 million people, Paramount told Daily Caller via email.

“We’re so thrilled with the response this series has garnered from viewers around the globe. The incredible story of Bass Reeves was not widely known and thanks to David’s passionate efforts to bring this story to life, audiences are now learning more about the fascinating and inspiring man that was Bass Reeves and his contributions to history,” Paramount EVP and CMO Domenic DiMeglio told the Daily Caller.

“Our goal at Yoruba Saxon is simple, to normalize the marginalized for a global audience. The international embrace of Lawmen: Bass Reeves shows that borders are no boundary to a fresh perspective on a great story,” Oyelowo said of his series, in which he plays the title role.

Oyelowo is joined by a slew of A-list actors and emerging talent, including Lauren E. Banks, Grantham Coleman, Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid and more. (RELATED: ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ Breaks Every Heart In Part V)

While we’re not sure if there will be a second series after this initial limited run, more “Lawmen” stories are coming your way from Paramount+, as well as at least three new series from Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” universe. These include the final season of the show, “2024” and “1944,” all of which are slated for November 2024/early 2025 release.