‘Abandon Biden’ Campaign Launched By Left-Wing Muslim Leaders

Several Muslim leaders from swing states launched a campaign against President Joe Biden’s reelection Saturday at a gathering in Dearborn, Michigan.

The “#AbandonBiden” campaign is a direct response to the president’s diplomacy toward Israel after the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks waged by Hamas, Politico reported. Organizers from Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona, Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania joined forces to ensure Biden does not serve another term.

“We’re looking into finding ways to build a mechanism of coordination between all the swing states so that we’re constantly working together to ensure that Muslim Americans will come out in all of these states, and that Mr. Biden will lose each and every one of them,” Hassan Abdel Salam, a professor at the University of Minnesota and a member of the #AbandonBiden National Coalition, said during a press conference. “Right behind me, what Mr. Biden should see is 111 electoral votes. And he won last time with 74.”

Prior to coordinating their campaign, each leader ran separate campaigns in their respective states, according to the outlet. They emphasized frustration felt toward Biden among Arab and Muslim Americans regarding his response to the ongoing conflict in Israel. However, the leaders made clear their disapproval of 2024 Republican front-runner Donald Trump. (RELATED: ‘No Ceasefire, No Votes’: Biden Could Lose Key Swing States In 2024 Amid Left-Wing Backlash On Gaza)

“We’re not supporting Trump,” Hussein said. “We’re not going to make the same mistake of thinking about President Biden the way we thought. We don’t have two options. We have many options, and we’re going to exercise that.”

Hussein referred to Biden as “a dangerous president,” stating that Americans do not “want [their] sons to be sent to another war that we know will never end.” He said that most Americans “agree with us that a ceasefire and bringing peace is the right action.”